Sleaford set to honour armed forces’ contributions in countdown to Armed Forces Week 2017

Preparations are under way for Armed Forces Week activities in Sleaford.

The annual, national event marks the contribution made by all those associated with the armed forces – be they army, navy, or air force.

This year’s celebrations run from Monday, June 19, to Sunday, June 25.

North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) has organised the local activities for more than a decade and this year, in partnership with the Royal British Legion, the area’s RAF stations, and Sleaford Town Council, they will include an event in Sleaford Market Place on Armed Forces Day itself, Saturday, June 24.

This will be alongside the traditional flag-raising ceremony, veterans’ badge presentation and evening of entertainment, and shop window decorating competition.

Currently, local children are drawing up designs for a poster competition and nominations are open for anyone wanting to apply to receive a Veterans’ Badge at the Veterans’ Evening.

At the ‘core’ of the week, organisers say, will be Sleaford’s links to the Navy. This follows an exhibition of memorabilia relating to Sleaford and East Kesteven’s adopted warship HMS Sheldrake.

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s events, should take a note of these dates:

n Monday, June 19, 10am for 10.30am: Flag Raising, NKDC Courtyard, Sleaford

n Friday, June 23, 6pm: Veterans’ Evening, including Veterans’ Badge presentations, NKDC Civic Suite

n Saturday, June 24, 11am: Market Place event led by the Royal British Legion with short act of commemoration and links to HMS Sheldrake

For more information, contact NKDC heritage assistant Debbie Scott on 01529 414155 or email debbie_scott@n-kesteven.gov.u