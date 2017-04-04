Sleaford Town Awards - Sports Club of the Year nominee Tri3 - Sleaford Triathlon Club

Tri3, the Sleaford Triathlon Club, has been nominated as a potential winner of this year’s Sports Club of the Year in the Sleaford Town Awards, set to be held next month.

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club was formed in 2013 and has gone from strength to strength. Athletes are able to go along and be active in coached sessions designed for the development of individuals of all abilities in the multi-sport of triathlon.

Tri3 Sleaford has built good relationships with the local running and cycling clubs within the communitty, while both adults and juniors have been competing in a number of triathlons locally, nationally and internationally. Members represented GB in their age category in exotic locations such as Austria and Mexico.

Sarah Bentley from the club said: “We are hoping to build on that success for 2017, with a significant number of the club already entered for this year’s Midlands Series of sprint triathlons, as well as Olympic distance events, half and full Ironman competitions. The junior squad will compete at their first event at RAF Scampton on April 8.”

As well as coaching and development, the club arranges courses in coaching and coach education, event refereeing, marshalling, general administration and club management and it has a social side for members and their families.