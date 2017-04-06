Sleaford Town Awards - Sports Coach of the Year nominee Carre’s Grammar School punches above its weight

In the running for Coach of the Year Award is the coaching team at Carre’s grammar school.

Each member brings their own strengths and specialisms.

Assistant head and sport coach, Andy Wilkinson said: “The boys and girls are incredibly talented and we just nurture that talent.”

Mr Wilkinson said: “Part of the interview process for coaching staff asks if you are prepared to give up your evenings, weekends and holidays to look after teams and training processes. My predecessor Colin White had the same principle and we have tried to build on what he had in place.”

Mr Wilkinson said the school punches above its weight in terms of results, with sport being a key part of its ethos and attraction.

The school reached the national schools football cup final in 2008 out of over 500 teams. Other pupils have been GB athletes and a triathlete.

In the last year they have had three runners in the England Schools’ Cross Country Championships and a second place finisher in the British Schools Orienteering Championships. They have also had a GB basketballer.

The under 12s, under 14s and the First XI (U18) footbal teams have won county titles this year as have the U18 golf team, U18 rugby 7s, U14 basketball, U13 cricket and U13 gymnastics teams.

The U13 basketballers won through to the national quarter-finals. Fifteen footballers represented Lincolnshire Schools. The school has rugby players in top teams and county development squads.