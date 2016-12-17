Slice of the action at ceremony

A Sleaford business has been recognised at a national level in a takeaway competition for a second year running.

The Little Italy Pizza Co was a finalist at The British Takeaway Awards held at The Savoy in London.

Danielle and James pictured at the British Takeaway Award ceremony EMN-161214-110628001

The awards are run in conjunction with online food service Just Eat, and aim to recognise and reward the dedication of takeaway owners.

The Little Italy Pizza Co was shortlisted for The Best British Takeaway in the East Midlands, a category in which it was highly commended last year.

While it missed out on the top prize, it was the only Lincolnshire business to make the cut.

In order to make the final, the business needed votes from the public.

Masterchef judge Greg Wallace with James Broderick. EMN-161214-110613001

James Broderick said: “People have really got behind us, and I’m eternally grateful.”

Mr Broderick and the team travelled to London at the beginning of the month to attend the star-studded awards, which were hosted by TV favourite Rob Brydon.

Joining nominees were chef Greg Wallace, and on the judging panel TV chef Ainsley Harriot, and Sarah Willingham from Dragons Den.

Mr Broderick said: “As expected, the awards were a brilliant night, and the place was full of celebrities from the world of food.”

Say cheese... Danielle Holliday with TV chef Ainsley Harriott EMN-161214-110415001

Graham Corrfield, UK managing director of Just Eat who chaired the judging panel, said: “The British Takeaway Awards are all about recognising and rewarding the diversity and excellence of the nation’s takeaway industry.”

Mr Corrfield continued: “What is common among all the finalists is that they produce fantastic food, deliver great customer service and play a vital role at the heart of their community.”

The Little Italy Pizza Co was nominated due to the use of fresh local ingredients, its strong sense of community spirit and because it is a growing business which invests in its people and facilities.

Mr Broderick said: “Without the people of Sleaford and its surrounding areas, we wouldn’t have the business we have today.

“The award ceremonies are as much about our great team of staff and our customers as they are about the business itself, and I’m incredibly grateful and humbled by everyone’s support.

“Hopefully we’ll make it to next year’s final and make it third time lucky.”