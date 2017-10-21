Slimming super woman sheds 12 stone in weight

A young Sleaford woman who transformed her life by shedding the bodyweight of a grown man in three years is shaping a new career helping others change their lives too.

Emily Dawson has lost 12 stone, amazingly dropping from a dress size 24 to a fantastic size 10 since joining her local Slimming World group in Sleaford three years ago. Aged 20 she had been feeling deeply unhappy about her body but says she has now been given a new lease of life and confidence.

Emily Dawson - before she embarked on her dieting programme. EMN-171016-164458001

Emily has trained as a consultant for Slimming World following her personal success and is opening her own group at Kesteven and Sleaford High School on Wednesday, November 1, at 7.30pm.

Emily says her new role has never been more important: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK,” she said. “It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.”

She added: “Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life.

“I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself. Now my favourite recipes are easy shepherds pie and nacho style feast.”

Emily said becoming more active is important too, building activity into the daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like the gym or running - although she now enjoys that too.

Emily says she cannot wait for the new challenges of running her own business. “I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my full time job and busy social life – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now.”

Emma Scarborough, Emily’s manager, said: “With Emily’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members.”

For more information or to join Emily’s group either pop along on the night, or call 07833 257241.