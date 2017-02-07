Snowdrop walk for child bereavement

North Kesteven District Council is inviting families to take part in a Snowdrop Walk in aid of Child Bereavement UK at Whisby Nature Park on Sunday, February 12.

The idea of a Snowdrop Walk came about after Rosanne Bristow moved to the area from Buckinghamshire, and found that there was nothing in Lincolnshire for people to get together and remember those children that are no longer with us.

“In 2013 our daughter Darcey Erin was still born at 37.5 weeks and we had to go home with empty arms to our two-year-old son Archie without the baby we had all so wished for,” she said.

“What helped us most was talking to each other, being outside doing positive things together.

“The snowdrop walk is vital for families and individuals to have time to remember, to feel support from their community and most importantly do something positive outdoors, that year on year will become more beautiful as the snowdrops multiply” said Roseanne.

A grassed area, off the beaten track at Whisby Nature Park will become an area for those who wish to remember the lives of children they have lost.

Between 12noon and 3pm there will be an opportunity for families to plant snowdrops in memory of someone special who has died. Proceeds will be donated to Child Bereavement UK, which supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.

The Snowdrops will be provided by Lubbe and Sons Ltd of Spalding, and will be available for purchase on the day with volunteers on hand to help with the planting.

You can take a walk around the area to take a moment and remember, or meet others who have been in a similar situation to your own.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/SnowdropWalk or email community_initiatives@n-kesteven.gov.uk