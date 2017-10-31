Staff at Billinghay care home are recognised at awards

The team at a care home near Sleaford which looks after adults with learning disabilities has been recognised for their hard work.

Blair House, run by Priory Adult Care - part of the Priory Group - is situated in Skirth Road, in Billinghay.

The team at Blair House attended the PRIDE Awards held in Oxfordshire, and won an award in the Making a Difference category.

They were presented with the award by James Willis, the chief executive officer at Priory Adult Care.

James said: “Many amazing things go on in our care homes every day and the excellent team at Blair House can be very proud of winning in their category.”

Catherine Brooks, home manager at Blair House, said: “I am so pleased that the team has won this prestigious award.”