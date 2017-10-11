Stock car racer organises brain tumour fundraiser in memory of former sponsor

A former stock car racer has organised a Brain Tumour Charity fundraiser in memory of one of his sponsors.

Nathan Bee, 25, of Sleaford, has arranged a charity event at the Sleaford Legionnaires Club on Saturday night where he works as a chef.

From 7pm there will be music by live band Brainwaves, a disco, raffle and auction.

He explains: “My dad’s boss, Dave Booth, was a local businssman who ran PF Booth and Sons at Swineshead. he sued to sponsor me when I did stock car racing but he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died last November. Now I want to try to repay the people who tried to help him.”

A charity bike ride in his memory by friends and family has already raised £46,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity and Nathan hopes to add to that.

Items have been donated for the raffle and auction by local businesses and other contacts including tickets to see football matches at Mansfield Town and Notts County, a set of new motorcycle racing leathers and helmet from Retrotech Racing of Leamington Spa and tattoo vouchers from Tattoomania and Ink Art in town.

Admission to the event is £5 on the door.