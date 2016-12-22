Striding into the New Year

The Festival of Winter Walks led by the Ramblers is coming to the Sleaford area this Christmas.

The Ramblers is an organisation which represents and campaigns in the interests of walkers.

There are walks in Sleaford and Silk Willoughby over the festive period.

Join Boston Ramblers for a dog-friendly Boxing Day walk, meeting in Eastgate carpark in Sleaford at 10.30am.

The walk is 4.7 miles and there is an optional pub lunch afterwards which may require pre-booking. Contact John Bird on 01205 310717 to confirm your place.

On New Years Day meet Sleaford Ramblers for a Silk Willoughby walk, starting in a lay-by off the A15 near the entrance to Walks Road, at 10am.

There are optional six or nine mile walks taking in Silk Willoughby, Swarby and Willoughby. Call Melanie on 07507 496606 for further details.

Director of walking development for the Ramblers Simon Barnett said: “Winter is one of the best times to go out for a walk.”

“Our popular Festival of Winter Walks is our Christmas gift to the nation, so that everyone in the East Midlands can enjoy the wonders of a winter walk.”

Visit www.ramblers.org.uk for more walks.