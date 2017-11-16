String of attempted burglaries leave damaged door and windows in Ruskington

Police are warning people to be on the alert after a series of attempted burglaries in the Ruskington area.

According to PC Sarah Bell of Sleaford police, two houses had their windows tampered with on Cornwall Way in Ruskington.

She said: “It is believed that persons have used a drill and a crowbar to try and gain access to the properties. They have been unsuccessful in gaining entry however have left damage to the windows.”

This occurred between 9pm on Tuesday and 10.30am yesterday (Wednesday).

(Incident 215 of November 15 refers).

Another house in Ruskington had its side passageway door tampered with on Queensway. It is not known what persons have used but they have chipped the woodwork on the door frame and next to the door handle.

Again, they were unsuccessful in getting in but left damage to the door and its frame, happening some time between just after midnight on Wednesday November 1 and up to midnight on Sunday November 12.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you have any information that may assist enquiries? If so, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to incident 140 of November 15.