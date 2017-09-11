Summer house fire in Kirkby la Thorpe

A fire which took hold of a summer house in a garden at Kirkby La Thorpe, near Sleaford is believed to have started accidentally.

According to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue‏ Service Verified account, a crew from Sleaford was called out yesterday (Sunday) at 12.45pm to Church Lane in the village.

They put the fire out using a hose, wearing breathing apparatus to rake the embers with drags and check for hot spots that might re-ignite with a thermal imaging camera.

There were no injuries reported.

○ At 10.32am yesterday morning a crew from Brant Broughton were called to Coldrons Way in the village to extinguish a small section of hedgerow on fire.

This was also said to have started accidentally, according to a fire service spokesman.