Super slimmer is a ‘new person’ after dieting

A Sleaford woman says she feels like a new person after losing 11 stone in just two-and-a-half years.

Twenty-two-year-old Emily Dawson joined a Slimming World group in 2014. A little over two years later, she has lost an incredible 11 stone.

Emily Dawson (left) with fellow slimmer Jo Clarke, who weighs 11 stone EMN-161221-115322001

A student at Nottingham Trent University, Emily began to find everyday tasks a struggle.

Emily said: “Stairs were my biggest hurdle. Living three flights up at university was a daily battle.”

Emily decided to join Slimming World and begin losing weight almost immediately.

“When I walked through the doors for my first weigh in, I was a fed up 20-year-old whose life was passing her by,” she said.

Within the first few months, Emily lost two stone. “This gave me the determination to see where it would take me,” she said.

Emily went on to discover new and healthy ways of cooking her favourite meals, while also changing her exercise routine.

Reflecting on her weight loss journey, Emily said: “I feel like a new person. I’m 11 stone lighter and 100 per cent happier.

“I’m a lot more confident and doing things I never thought I’d do.

“I am now nearing my target and will be forever grateful to Slimming World for helping me get my life back.”