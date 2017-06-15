Tea party to be held to help re-home animals

A cat and rabbit re-homing day is to be held in support of a charity working to find permanent homes for unwanted or abandoned animals in the Sleaford area.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will take place at Foxhall Veterinary Clinic, in Brookside Close, Ruskington, on Sunday, June 25, in aid of HART (Hollies Animal Re-homing Trust).

It will run from 12pm to 4pm.

As well as raising the funds for the charity, it will also serve as a re-homing event for its cats and rabbits, who will be there to meet on the day.

The charity says it is currently ‘inundated’ with rabbits, in particular.

All its rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.

Bonded pairs of rabbits will not be split up, it says.

HART also carries out home visits before re-homing any animal, and a re-homing fee applies.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will include craft stalls; entertainment; and, for a donation, sandwiches, tea, and cakes,

A static 100km bike ride will also be used to raise funds for a life-saving operation for Benny the cat.

Admission is free.

For more on the charity, search for H.A.R.T on Facebook