Teenage good citizens fundraising for food bank

A group of young people from Sleaford are to do a series of fundraising activities next week in aid of a local food bank scheme.

A group of eight teenagers on the National Citizenship Service are holding the events in aid of the Sleaford Community Food Larder as the finale of their four-week course.

Mentor Vicki Peacock explained: “They have already been on a residential course, camping and doing activities. Then last week they were at Nottingham University doing workshops to gain life skills.

“This week they are planning a fundraising drive and going round to local businesses asking for donations for a coffee morning which they will be holding between 10.30am and 1pm at the New Life Conference centre next Friday, July 28.”

She added: “They are creating a social media campaign to get more people along and making a promotional video as well.”

as well as the coffee morning the teens will be bag packing for donations on Wednesday in a local supermarket and doing a sponsored exercise bike ride between 10am and 3pm on Thursday July 27 outside Sleaford Leisure Centre on East Banks.