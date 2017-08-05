Teenage good citizens give Billinghay Scout hut a makeover

A group of teenagers have renovated a Scout hut in a village near Sleaford.

The work at Billinghay was carried out as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS), a Government holiday scheme which gets youngsters involved in the community,

The hut, home to the 1st Billinghay Scout Group, was in need of a makeover, so the team completed the work for their social action project.

Materials and equipment such as paint, paintbrushes, and wood were all donated by members of the community, including The Coach and Horses and Billinghay Primary School.

The NCS team (pictured) held a family fun day on Friday, July 28, to celebrate the renovation work to the Scout hut. Some £112.13 raised has been donated back to the Scout hut to help the organisation continue to thrive.