Teenage NCS volunteers from Sleaford help renovate school garden area

Teams of teenagers from Sleaford schools have been busy taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS).

NCS is a government holiday scheme which gets teenagers involved in the community and helps prepare them for work and university.

Headteacher Katie Gravil cuts the ribbon to the arbour seating area with the NCS team. EMN-170724-115753001

As part of the NCS, Carre’s Grammar School pupils have spent their final week doing restoration work at Kirkby La Thorpe Primary School.

Katie Gravil, headteacher at the school, said: “The students were involved in renovating our arbour seating area, updating our sheds and installing a large outdoor blackboard for our pupils to use at playtime, updating our science area, and replanting our front garden.”

The school held an opening ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the work completed with help from Lincolnshire Landscaping Services.

Carre’s pupil Travis Cullum, 15, of Sleaford said: “I really enjoyed the project and hope that it makes a difference, and that the children enjoy using it.”

The work to the arbour seating area cost £200, which the team were able to meet through fundraisers.

They also raised about £290 for Cancer Research UK, through bag packing at Tesco, in Sleaford, and a cake sale.

St George’s Academy also took part in NCS, and held a cake sale at the Riverside Church in aid of the River Slea, which raised £120.