Teenagers help make memories for care home residents

A group of teenagers with the National Citizen Service in Sleaford raised funds and approached businesses for donations of plants and pots to create a Memory Garden for staff and residents of Ashdene Care Home in Eastgate to reflect quietly.

They painted the fence, weeded, and provided cushions for outdoor seating areas, installing a plaque to mark the occasion.

Resident Dennis Baker cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony. His friend’s ashes have been buried beneath a new cherry tree.