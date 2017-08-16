Teens help food bank charity

A National Citizen Service group of local 15-17 year olds are raising money for local charities.

On Monday they staged a sponsored 42km rowing marathon at the Sleaford Leisure Centre, raising money for Evergreen Care Sleaford - a befriending service for elderly and isolated people.

Today (Wednesday) they are holding a ‘Pub Quiz’ at The Reel Club in Sleaford at 7pm. Entry is free but food donations will be greatly appreciated as they try to raise awareness for the Sleaford Community Larder food bank as well as attempting to bring the community together for a free night of fun.

Tomorrow (Thursday) they will hold a bake sale and other activities such as ball games and challenges, at the recreation ground on Boston Road from 11.30am until 4.30pm, raising money for the food bank.