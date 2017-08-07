Teens pedal, pack and brew up in aid of town food bank

A group of young people from Sleaford have been fundraising in aid of a local food bank.

Eight teenagers on the National Citizenship Service scheme from Sleaford area secondary schools planned events in aid of the Sleaford Community Food Larder.

Over the last four weeks they have been on a residential course, camping and doing activities, then went to Nottingham University to do life skills workshops.

They packed bags for customers in Tesco, raising nearly £400, did a 10-hour static cycle ride outside Sleaford Leisure Centre on Thursday for donations and acquired raffle prizes from businesses, including a pair of virtual reality goggles for a coffee morning on Friday at the New Life Centre. They used a social media advertising campaign, featuring their own video.