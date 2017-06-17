Thousands raised by Children In Need charity golf day at Blankney

An annual golf day held near Sleaford has raised almost £6,000 for children and families in North and South Kesteven.

The 12th Kesteven Children in Need (KCIN) Golf Day was held recently at Blankney Golf Club.

KCIN chairman Steph Thorne said: “We’re hugely grateful to all 123 players and our sponsors and supporters: we beat last year’s total so a great result. Partly because KCIN raised the age of children we help from 16 to 18, we hear from more and more health professionals and those working with disadvantaged young people in our community so the money we raise is more vital than ever.”

The event saw player Mark Suckling, pictured, from Washingborough, hit a hole-in-one.

The winners were Paul Chatterton, John Chatterton, Rob Grindal, and Steve Mitchell.