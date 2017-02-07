Time to walk away those winter cobwebs

Countryside NK will be holding its first led walk of the year on Thursday, billing it as the perfect way to get active, learn a new walking route, or just a great excuse to socialise.

Starting at 10.30am, the 6.4 mile circular route starts at Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford and heads towards the town centre, walking past Lollycocks Field, following the Stepping Out Riverside Walk.

Walkers will discover a medieval ridge and furrow and intriguing artworks along the way.

You will also get to meet new Countryside Officer Jade Oliver, to raise awareness of the Stepping Out network and to encourage people to get out and about and enjoy the outdoors; contributing to North Kesteven District Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Strategy designed to get people fitter and more active.

After the walk refreshments will be available to buy at Cogglesford Watermill as well as an opportunity to have a look around.

Allow approximately three hours for this walk. Everyone is welcome to attend, just wear a sturdy pair of walking shoes and waterproofs (just in case). Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

To book, contact Jade Oliver by emailing countrysidenk@1life.co.uk or call 01522 688868.

