Tough guy Dave has Santa spirit

Businessman and athlete David ‘Titch’ Marshall is a nominee for Senior Sports Individual of the Year in the Sleaford Town Awards.

He was a founder of the Total Mud Runners team, a collection of athletes keen to pit their reserves of strength, fitness and endurance against the growing sport of obstacle course and mud running.

David, who also runs Total Sport and Supplements in Bristol Arcade, set up the group of like-minded runners back in 2014.

Since then members have competed in obstacle runs in this country and abroad racing in the World and British Championships.

He said: “It’s not your normal park run. They can be three to 20-plus miles, going through water, sometimes swimming, mud from ankle to waist deep, climbing obstacles, risking electrocution and jumping through fire. I participate but I’m not the fastest anymore.”

He said they tend to stick together as a team, helping each other through the course and just having a laugh rather than posting the quickest time, although some are among the top in their sport.

David and friends have also been responsible for organising the annual Sleaford Santa Fun Run. Kicking off the Sleaford Christmas Market, they had over 270 Santas, with over £1,000 going to Rainbow Stars group for autistic children for their Christmas party.

He and the team are also helping with the Rough Events at Ancaster in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.