‘Tour of Lincs’ raises hundreds

A group of serving Royal Air Force personnel have raised hundreds of pounds for charity through an 82-mile ‘Tour of Lincs’ bike ride.

The team, led by a group from RAF Scampton, took part in the fundraiser last month in support of the Royal Air Forces Association, a charity providing welfare support for serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

The group’s tour took in five RAF stations in Lincolnshire, including RAF Cranwell.

So far, they have raised £450 including Gift Aid for their cause.

To donate, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/tourdelincoln

For more about the work of the RAF Association, www.rafa.org.uk