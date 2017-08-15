Tourism boom benefits Lincolnshire Wolds businesses

Whether its walking, cycling or enjoying the surrounding unspoilt landscapes, it seems more people than ever are visiting the Lincolnshire Wolds.

A visitor report recently commissioned by East Lindsey District Council, has revealed the huge impact of tourism in the Wolds and surrounding market towns.

From 2014 to 2016, the economic impact of tourism within the Lincolnshire Wolds Destination Plan area has grown from £153 million to £166.58 million.

East Lindsey District Council’s portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “We are delighted the findings show a continued increase in the value of tourism to the Wolds, which is very encouraging for our many residents and businesses.

“With more people taking holidays at home, it is vital that we boost the profile of the Wolds, which has been an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for more than 40 years, but largely undiscovered as a diverse visitor destination.

“The area has so much to offer and we must ensure that we take every opportunity to showcase all of the hidden gems around us.”

East Lindsey District Council is working with West Lindsey District Council, the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, and businesses in the area to continue promoting the Lincolnshire Wolds as a visitor destination.

The council has developed a new website, lovelincolnshirewolds.com and is investing in PR and digital marketing to raise the profile of the area.

It has also commissioned the development of three films for the Wolds focusing on the active outdoors (including cycling and walking); food and drink and heritage and culture (including the 125th anniversary of the death of poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson)

To mark this anniversary, East Lindsey District Council is relaunching the popular Tennyson Trail leaflet and there are several talks as part of the annual Wolds Words Festival in October.

A new trail will also be launched to commemorate the poet Sir John Betjeman, who also had connections with the area.

The visitor report also highlights that an increasing number of visitors are choosing to stay in self-catering accommodation such as the Greetham Retreat cottages near Horncastle.

Owner Rob Folwell, said: “We’ve been extremely busy over the last two years, and we have noticed an increase in the number of visitors coming here for the first time as well as those making return trips.

“We get people from all over the country visiting us. There is a perception that Lincolnshire is completely flat and visitors to the Wolds are always pleasantly surprised by the beautiful rolling landscape.

“People know about the Cotswolds and the Lake District but the Lincolnshire Wolds are not well known nationally.

“The findings of this report will be welcome news for businesses that rely on tourism as well as the wider economy.”