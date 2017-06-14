Traffic disruption after three car collision

A three car collision at Hubberts Bridge is causing traffic disruption this morning (Wednesday).

A police spokesman confirmed a Golf, a Toyota and a Jaguar had been reported to be in collision at 8.30am on the A1121 at the B1192 Station Road junction.

They said the incident did not look like a serious injury but was causing traffic disruption.

A report by the AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident , three vehicles involved on A1121 Both ways at B1192 Station Road. Police are on scene. Road is partially blocked near the level crossing. The road was initally completely blocked, but around 09.10 traffic was able to get past the accident.”