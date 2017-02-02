A1 overnight closures for 10 weeks starting next week

Commuters and other motorists using the A1 are being warned of closures to take place locally in the Grantham area starting week.

Highways England have announced they will have to carry out essential drainage work on the A1 northbound and southbound between the A52 Barrowby junction and the A607 at Harlaxton.

The work will start on Monday February 6 and will last approximately 10 weeks as part of “continued investment in the strategic road network in 2017”.

The work involves repairing and replacing existing drainage, recycling filter drain material and clearing ditches. To maintain a safe working environment the traffic management system will be put in place requiring the closure, although the A1 will not be closed in both directions at the same time. To minimise disruption work will be carried out at night, Monday to Friday from 8pm to 6am.

Delivery Manager Richard Hardstaff of Highways England also promised to minimise noise disruption to local residents by carrying out noisier tasks during the earlier part of each shift.

From February 6 until March 3 the A1 northbound will be closed between the two junctions, then the southbound route will be closed from March 6 to March 17.

Between March 20 and April 14 there will be lane closures in both directions on the A1 when slip roads will also have to be closed at either Barrowby or Harlaxton junctions. Specific dates of these slip road closures will be advertised with signage at the slip roads.

For the full A1 closures there will be a clearly signed diversion route for both local traffic and long distance traffic, say highways officials.

All roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Hardstaff added: “We will do our very best to complete the work as quickly as possible, keeping disturbances and noise to a minimum. Thank you in advance for your patience during our works.”

If you have feedback or questions about the scheme call Highways England on 0300 1235000.