A17 closed after motorcycle crash between Sleaford and Heckington

A male motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash yesterday (Sunday) that blocked the A17 between Heckington and Sleaford.

The collision happened at about 12.30pm and involved no other vehicles, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman. The motorcyclist is said to have hit the central reservation.

It happeneded close to the turning for Burton Road near Asgarby and the road was blocked until just after 2pm as the air ambulance landed on the road to collect the casualty.