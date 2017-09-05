Air Ambulance called to A17 between Sleaford and Heckington after crash

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has been called to a crash which has closed the A17 Sleaford bypass in both directions this afternoon (Tuesday).

According to Lincolnshire Police, the crash was reported at around 2.45pm near the junction with Boston Road and the A17 at Kirkby La Thorpe.

A police spokesman says a woman driving a black Peugeot has been taken to Lincoln County Hospital with minor injuries after the single vehicle collision.

“We are awaiting recovery of the vehicle, the road was re-opened at 3.50pm,” she said.

The A17 had been closed to traffic both ways between the junction with the A153 and Burton Road near Asgarby causing heavy traffic between Sleaford and Heckington. All traffic was turned away and diverted.