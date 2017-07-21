Air ambulance scrambled to crash at Ancaster cross roads

The A153 at Ancaster cross roads was blocked last night (Thursday) when the air ambulance was called to a collision.

According to police the collision was reported at 5pm when a car was on its side on Sleaford Road, Ancaster.

A police spokesman said: “Four people were in the vehicle, and they were helped out and taken to hospital. Minor injuries were reported.”

The road was blocked for a short while, but was cleared quickly after highways engineers dealt with a damaged lamp post that had been involved in the collision.

At least one local person took to social media reporting a major accident near the Ancaster crossroads, with multiple ambulances and the air ambulance on the scene.

Traffic was soon forced to stop and queuing developed near Willoughby Road.