Air ambulance scrambled to crash at Ancaster cross roads

The A153 at Ancaster cross roads was blocked last night (Thursday) when the air ambulance was called to a collision.
According to police the collision was reported at 5pm when a car was on its side on Sleaford Road, Ancaster.
A police spokesman said: “Four people were in the vehicle, and they were helped out and taken to hospital. Minor injuries were reported.”
The road was blocked for a short while, but was cleared quickly after highways engineers dealt with a damaged lamp post that had been involved in the collision.
At least one local person took to social media reporting a major accident near the Ancaster crossroads, with multiple ambulances and the air ambulance on the scene.
Traffic was soon forced to stop and queuing developed near Willoughby Road.
