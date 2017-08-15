Boy aged 5 injured in collision with car on Billinghay street

A five-year-old boy has been injured after being in collision with a car in Billinghay last night.

The incident happened at the junction of Fen Road and Brunswick Square in the village at 7.14pm, according to police.

The road was temporarily blocked while emergency services attended the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The child was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering bruising on their head, but injuries were only minor.

“There were no arrests as no offences took place.”