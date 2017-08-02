Casualty cut free after collision between car and tractor in Pointon

A casualty had to be cut out of a car by firefighters after it was in collision with a tractor in Pointon this morning (Wednesday).

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue the crash happened just after 10am on the High Street in the village.

Fire crews from Billingborough and Donington used cutting gear to release the casualty from the car.

The female driver of the Toyota Yaris was taken to Peterborough hospital to be checked over but suffered only minor injuries, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.