Collision blocks junction at Scopwick

The junction of the B1191 and the B1188 was blocked at Scopwick by a two vehicle collision this morning (Thursday).

According to Lincolnshire police the collision was between a pick up truck and car and reported at 9.29am but the road was still blocked at 1pm.

A police spokesman said: “The junction was blocked, but the situation was resolved around lunch time.

“There were no injuries and no arrests were made.”

C M Jenkinson, known as Impervious on Twitter posted a photo of the scene warning traffic to avoid the area.