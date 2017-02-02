Collision on A52 at Spanby causing traffic delays

A collision on the A52 south of Sleaford is causing traffic delays this afternoon (Thursday).

The two-vehicle incident was reported to emergency services shortly before 3pm and is partially blocking the road at Spanby, near Threekingham, reducing the road to one lane.

Lincolnshire Police have reported that the road remains open but there are slight delays for motorists as a result.

A police spokesman said there had been minor injuries to the occupants of the vehicles which were currently being recovered

The incident comes just a couple of hours after the same road was re-opened a few miles east near Swaton where an environmental clean up team had to be called after a skip loaded with pig guts fell off a lorry last night.