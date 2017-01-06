Contractors work through the night to repair burst water pipe on A153 at Sleaford

Anglian Water is hoping to have repairs to a burst water pipe on a main road into Sleaford completed by the end of the day.

As The Standard reported yesterday (Thursday) Anglian Water contractors were called out to do emergency repairs to the burst water main at junction of the A153 East Road and the A17 slip road outside the rugby club.

the pipe had fractured under the southbound lane of the A153, according to highways officials.

The necessary traffic lights and road works caused rush hour disruption for drivers last night and this morning but contractors had been working through the night.

Sarah Dobson from Anglian Water said: “We had to repair the leaking water pipe as a priority because of the freezing temperatures overnight. We were working through the night to complete the repair as soon as possible in order to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.

“The pipe has now been repaired and we are working today to refill the hole and resurface the road. We are working to get the road back to normal by the end of today.

“We are very sorry for any disruption caused by this vital work.”