Council receives complaints about noisy workers disturbing neighbours overnight during Sleaford railway station refurbishment

Slumbering Sleaford residents were treated to a rude awakening overnight by noisy engineers working on refurbishing the pedestrian footbridge at the railway station.

Around 2am this morning (Wednesday) householders were disturbed by loud banging from machinery being used by the workers which appeared to go on for at least half an hour.

North Kesteven District Council’s environmental health team received several complaints about the excessive disturbance.

A council spokesman said they were in regular contact with the team working on the station to monitor noise levels and would be passing details on to the engineering manager.

She said: “They have put acoustic screens to divert and lessen the noise and letters had been sent around to neighbours in the immediate area warning people of the station works with a number to contact if there was an issue.”

She said the manager would be contacting all those who had complained.

Network Rail has explained that the refurbishment work is being carried out at night to avoid disrupting train services during the daytime and they were doing their best to be considerate of neighbours and minimise noise where possible.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The loudest elements of the work (including grit blasting) are now complete and the rest of the project should not be as disruptive.”