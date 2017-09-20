Delays expected during five days of roadworks on A153 between Sleaford and Ruskington

There are to be five days of roadworks causing disruption on a busy route into Sleaford next month.

The stretch of road between the A17 and Speedway Corner near Ruskington is set to be repaired ahead of future surface dressing, according to Lincolnshire Highways department.

Work is set to begin on Monday October 9 and is expected to last around five days. The road will remain open throughout, but a convoy system will be in place to escort vehicles through the site.

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching, said: “The road is set to be surface dressed in the near future, and we need to get these repairs done ahead of that.

“Closing the road would require a lengthy diversion, so we’ll be using a convoy system to manage the traffic instead.

“However, there are likely to be delays, so we’d encourage people to leave additional time for their journeys and use an alternative route wherever possible.”

For the latest news on roadworks across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .