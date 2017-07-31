Did you see BMW in moments before it overturned?

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Lincoln involving an Ancaster man, or to anyone who saw the vehicle involved being driven in the moments prior to the collision.

The silver BMW 1 Series was travelling over Pelham Bridge, heading out of town, at around 10.45am on Saturday, July 22, when it overturned on to its roof at the junction with Dunford Road causing major traffic delays on a busy day in the city.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the male driver, aged 25 from Ancaster, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving without insurance. A female passenger, aged 26 from Great Gonerby, was arrested on suspicion of permitting the use of a vehicle with no insurance. Both the man and woman were released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the enquiry is urged to call 101 referring to incident reference number 153 of July 22.