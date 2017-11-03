Diversions to allow resurfacing and reconstruction works on B1188 in Ruskington

Road works to replace worn out carriageway on a busy stretch of road through Ruskington begin on Monday, according to county highways officials.

Work on the stretch of the B1188, 50 metres south of the junction of Meadowbrook to the junction with Elmtree Road, will start on Monday (November 6).

The total programme of works is expected to last for three weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

For the duration of the resurfacing and reconstruction works, a full daytime road closure will be in place from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. No work will be carried out Saturday and Sunday.

Local access will be maintained throughout the works; however, access may be limited depending on where work is taking place. Affected residents will be notified in advance so they can plan accordingly.

The signed diversion routes for the closure will be via the junction of the B1118 and the B1191 at Scopwick south along the B1191 to the A15; south along the A15 to Holdingham Roundabout; east along the A17 to the junction slip road off to the B1188; and back to Ruskington.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “This section of the B1188 at Ruskington has reached the end of its serviceable life, so, as a result, we need to resurface the carriageway so it remains safe for use.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption throughout these planned improvements, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We are also encouraging motorists to allow additional time for their journeys and to use an alternative route where possible.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.