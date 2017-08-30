Driver arrested in connection with fatal crash on A52 at Haceby

A man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after a male motorcycle rider died from his injuries and a woman is still in hospital after a serious collision on the A52 at Haceby on Monday evening.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses into the fatal collision which occurred on the Main Road at Haceby at 5.30pm.

According to a police spokesman, a white Suzuki motorbike and a black Ford Galaxy were in collision near to the Haceby junction.

The 47-year-old riding the motorbike died as a result of his injuries, and a woman in her 40s is currently in hospital receiving treatment, said the spokesman.

The driver of the Ford Galaxy, a man in his 30s, has since been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash, and is currently in custody.

The spokesman said: “Anyone who was driving in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has any information, is urged to contact 101 quoting incident 406 of August 28.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. “