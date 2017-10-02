Drivers’ shock as motorists reverse up dual carriageway to avoid collision on A17 near Sleaford

There were lengthy tailbacks reported on the A17 Sleaford bypass on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle was seen to have crashed into the central reservation.

The collision happened heading westbound at around 3pm and the driver, believed to be female, was released by Sleaford firefighters from the crashed vehicle near Kirkby la Thorpe.

Police, fire and ambulance services were on the scene and it took an hour to clear the wreckage and get the traffic flowing again.

Of more concern to some drivers, according to social media, was the sight of a few motorists dangerously reversing back up the dual carriageway to turn off at Kirkby La Thorpe and divert through town.