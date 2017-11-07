Extended hours bus service pilot launching in Sleaford area

The Call Connect bus service charity supported by the county council to link people in remote areas to bus routes is extending its opening hours in a pilot scheme.

Call Connect is starting a six month pilot this week to extend hours of service in the Cliff Villages and Sleaford area, Monday to Friday between 6.30am and 7.30pm and 7.30am and 6.30pm on Saturdays.

Ring up to a week ahead on 0345 234 33 44 or 01522 553143 to book a pick up.

Register for Call Connect Plus if you need collection from home. Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/callconnect/35955.article