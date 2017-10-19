Family tribute to Sleaford New Life Church pastor who died in car crash at Rippingale

The family of a pastor with the Sleaford New Life Church who died last week in a collision on the A15 at Rippingale have issued a tribute to him.

Grandfather Guy Salmon, 67, died in the crash at Rippingale on Wednesday October 11 and his family have said in a statement via Lincolnshire Police: “Guy was very much a family man with a great sense of humour and he will be greatly missed.”

Retired, he was hugely involved in Sleaford New Life Church where he worked as a visitation pastor, giving encouragement and providing company to those who were unwell or in need of a friend. He was also ordained in 2012 in the order of St Leonard.

Mr Salmon was born in Germany but spent his childhood in Loughborough before moving to the north-east. Whilst living there he trained to become a teacher and was hugely involved in the local scouts groups. It was during this time that he would meet and marry his wife Sarah. They have three daughters - Laura, Amy and Bronwen.

In 1987 the family moved to Bourne and Mr Salmon started teaching at St George’s primary school in Stamford. He mainly taught year 6 pupils there for over 20 years.

The family say: “Guy immensely enjoyed his time teaching there. He genuinely loved helping children grasp new ideas and learn new things and he made some fantastic friends in the colleagues he worked with. Guy retired from teaching in 2008 but he still had a very busy life.”

Mr and Mrs Salmon moved to Northorpe in 2005, where Guy served on the local parish council for a number of years. He and Sarah also attended the weekly communion service at St Firmin’s Church in Thurlby.

In recent years, Mr Salmon volunteered at Nene Valley Railway helping in their catering and education section.

The tribute syays: “He often spoke of the joy of being able to impart his (extensive) knowledge to children on all things regarding trains...a life long passion of his along with cars and motorbikes.”

He also leaves two grandchildren, Luca and and Alba, who his family say kept him very busy too.

His family have asked the media for privacy to grieve.

○ The collision involving Mr Salmon was reported at 2pm between two vehicles, a blue Audi and a green MG, according to Lincolnshire Police. The blue Audi was travelling towards Bourne and the green MG was travelling towards Sleaford.

The three occupants of the blue Audi were not seriously injured.

The road was closed until 7.30pm.