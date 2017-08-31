Firefighters cut driver out after car crashes into ditch

Firefighters had to cut a driver free from a crashed car in a ditch in a little village near Caythorpe last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Sleaford, Newark and Brant Broughton were called just after 10pm to Loveden House Lane in Gelston where a Peugeot 206 had ended up in a ditch.

They used hydraulic cutting gear to release the man from the car.

A police spokesman said no other vehicles were involved the man suffered minor injuries.