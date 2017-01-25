Five hurt in crash involving ambulance on 999 call and two cars, blocking A607 at Waddington

The A607 has been closed north of Harmston following a serious three-vehicle collision involving an ambulance on a 999 call.

The crash was reported at Waddington at the junction with Vanwall Road at about 1pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

According to Lincolnshire Police, an ambulance which was entering Waddington travelling towards Navenby, a silver Vauxhall Vectra saloon and a black Toyota Prius were involved.

A police spokesman said: “The ambulance was displaying emergency blue lights travelling to a patient call. There were no patients on board at the time.

“Four people including the two crew from the ambulance have been taken to Lincoln County Hospital. A passenger from one of the other vehicles has been taken to the Queens Medical Centre (at Nottingham) with serious injuries.”

Anyone who was travelling on the A607 towards Waddington and saw the ambulance, or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call on 101 quoting incident 160.

Police estimate the road will re-open at 6pm this evening.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman told The Standard: “We can confirm that one of our ambulances has been involved in a road traffic collision while travelling on lights and sirens on the way to an emergency in Lincolnshire.

“We will work with Lincolnshire Police to support their investigation of this incident.”