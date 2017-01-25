Five injured as ambulance on 999 call is involved in three vehicle crash

A serious crash involving an ambulance on an emergency 999 call has closed a Lincolnshire road this afternoon, Wednesday January 25.

The A607 has been closed following the three vehicle collision in Waddington at the junction of Vanwall Road.

The collision happened about 1pm today and involved an ambulance which was entering Waddington travelling towards Navenby, a silver Vauxhall Vectra saloon and a black Toyota Prius.

The Ambulance was displaying emergency blue lights travelling to a patient call. There were no patients on board at the time.

Four people, including the two crew from the ambulance, have been taken to Lincoln County Hospital. A passenger from one of the other vehicles has been taken to the Queens Medical Centre with serious injuries.

Anyone who was travelling on the A607 towards Waddington and saw the Ambulance, or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call on the 101 non-emergency number.

Police estimate the road will re-open at 6pm this evening.