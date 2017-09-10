Four cyclists injured and man arrested after crash on A15 near Sleaford

Four cyclists have been seriously injured in a collision with a VW Scirocco on the A15 at Ashby De La Launde at 2.25am this morning , Sunday September 10.

The cyclists were part of a large organised bike ride travelling to Sleaford. The event involved riders from across the UK and police said they cannot release further information about the injured cyclists until all relatives have been informed.

A 29 year-old local man was arrested a short time later and remains in custody helping police with the investigation.

Part of the A15 remains closed with diversions in place and this may impact on traffic travelling to RAF Scampton.

The road is expected to reopen around lunchtime.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with officers, are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 54 of 10th September.