Four vehicle collision on A15 at Leasingham

There are reports of a collision on the A15 Lincoln Road at Leasingham this morning causing traffic congestion.

It is unknown at this stage if any of the occupants of the four vehicles involved have been injured.

According AA traffic reports the incident was first reported at 8.18am causing at least one lane of the road to be blocked, slowing traffic

It was also causing problems for traffic in both directions on the A17 where the A15 meets the A17 at Holdingham roundabout.

A retained fire crew from Sleaford attended the incident near Holdingham roundabout, but they reported no occupants trapped and made the scene safe.

The firefighters had initially been called to the possiblility of one of the vehicles being on fire following the crash but this turned out to be dust from an airbag mistaken for smoke.