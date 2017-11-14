Local motorcyclist dies following crash on A17 at Sutterton

A local motorcyclist has died after a collision on the A17 at Sutterton.

The incident happened at 5.45am yesterday morning, Monday November 13, near the junction with the B1397.

It involved a car and a motorcycle. Sadly police have today, Tuesday, confirmed the motorcyclist, a local man in his 50s, has died in hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the red Honda motorbike travelling on the A17 towards Sleaford or the gold Renault Megane travelling in the opposite direction prior to the collision