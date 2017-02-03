Lorry tyre blow-out causing traffic delays on A17 at East Heckington

A broken down lorry is causing traffic tailbacks on the A17 at East Heckington this afternoon (Friday).

According to one eye witness at the scene, it appears the lorry, heading eastbound towards Boston, has had a tyre blow-out and come to a halt on the Sleaford side of East Heckington.

This has blocked the carriageway causing delays for drivers trying to get past the vehicle.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route.

* We have no information yet when the road will be cleared.