Man dies after two cars and HGV crash on A15 in Lincolnshire - road remains closed

A man has died after a crash involving two cars and a lorry on the A15 in Lincolnshire today.

The incident happened shortly before 7am this morning, Wednesday, November 8, on the A15 at Scampton.

The air ambulance attended the scene but paramedics were unable to the man, who is in his 30s and is described as a 'local man.'

The road by the Spridlington turn off has been closed all day and remains so.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and follow diversions.